Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HSII traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $818.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $45.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.