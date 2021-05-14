Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

IBEX stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727. The stock has a market cap of $409.50 million and a PE ratio of 26.07. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

