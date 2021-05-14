Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Kennametal by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,529. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -102.02, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

