Zacks: Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report sales of $33.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the lowest is $31.90 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $133.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,383. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.