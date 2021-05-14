Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.38 Million

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post $22.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $92.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.19 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 158,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

