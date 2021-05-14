Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). NOW reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 730,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,016. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NOW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in NOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

