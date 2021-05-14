Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Purple Innovation also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.