Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $688.42 Million

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $688.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.68 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $524.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.85.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,539,000 after acquiring an additional 67,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.82. 2,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.22.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

