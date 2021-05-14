Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 315.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,855,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

