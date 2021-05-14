Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

ESALY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.84. 22,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. Eisai has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

