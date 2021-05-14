Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Sell

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 673,616 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,892,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 338,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 566,746 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.