Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

