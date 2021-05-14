Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Sell

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in RadNet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

