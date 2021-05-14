Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up and integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. The company is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, the company is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives will drive earnings, return on equity and shareholders value. However, escalating expenses due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk to the company. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the company's earnings.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

