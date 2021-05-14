Zacks Investment Research Lowers MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Hold

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

MGTX stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $569.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.33.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. As a group, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,557,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,894,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,118,000 after purchasing an additional 389,105 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 212,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

