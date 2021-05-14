Zacks Investment Research Lowers Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritor have declined on a year-to-date basis. The company is reeling under high debt, soaring R&D and commodity costs. The changing dynamics of the auto industry requires Meritor to make substantial amount of investment and capital spending in order to develop new products. High R&D costs related to electrification programs are likely to dent margins. Moreover, the firm expects fiscal 2021 steel costs to increase $15-$20 million from the year-ago levels. Elevated leverage of 66% also plays a spoilsport. On a further discouraging note, Meritor projects diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.25-$2.50, lower than $3.23 reported in fiscal 2020. Foreign currency fluctuation and global chip crunch remain other headwinds. As such, the stock currently warrants a bearish stance.”

Get Meritor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTOR. TheStreet cut Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $26.25 on Monday. Meritor has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,167 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,601. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,848,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 834.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $11,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.