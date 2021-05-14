Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020. Sompo has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

