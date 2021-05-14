Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASMB. Truist cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 686,545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

