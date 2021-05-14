Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

