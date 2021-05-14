Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Buy

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Danaos stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

