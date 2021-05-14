Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to “Buy”

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

SATS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

SATS opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EchoStar by 670.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 539,114 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $9,215,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $4,952,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

