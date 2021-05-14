Zacks Investment Research Upgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

LOCO stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $629.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

