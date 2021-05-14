Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to Buy

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GTES. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 731,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,482. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

