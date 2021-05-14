Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Buy

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

