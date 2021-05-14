Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) to Strong-Buy

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.96. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

