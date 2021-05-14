Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to “Strong-Buy”

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.75 million, a PE ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. Veritiv has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $109,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $202,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

