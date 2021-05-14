Zap Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Zap has a market cap of $32.41 million and $891,189.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00092944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $596.32 or 0.01199222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00113995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00063100 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.