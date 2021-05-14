Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.69 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($4.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

