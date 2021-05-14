Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.69 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%.

Shares of ZEAL opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

