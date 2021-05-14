Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.69 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. 1,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

