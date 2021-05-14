Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.69 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($4.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.