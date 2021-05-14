ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZIOP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.03 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $653.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

