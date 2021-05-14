Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

NYSE ZTS opened at $170.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

