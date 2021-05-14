Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Trading 7% Higher

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 18 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

