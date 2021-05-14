ZPER 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, ZPER has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $12.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00112791 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.32 or 0.00853299 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002856 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

