ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,328 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,685,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,120 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ZTO opened at $29.71 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

