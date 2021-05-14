Zuflo Coin Achieves Market Cap of $24,660.25 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $24,660.25 and approximately $72.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 62.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00088748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01057093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00067382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00111997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060314 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.