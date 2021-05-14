Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,327 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

