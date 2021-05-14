Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,949 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $475.30 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cannonball Research increased their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

