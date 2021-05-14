Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 72,331 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

