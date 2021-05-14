Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCOM opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

