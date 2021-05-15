$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

CMTL opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $627.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

