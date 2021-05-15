-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

INFI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,291. The company has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

