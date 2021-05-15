$0.13 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Liquidity Services posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,270. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $8,962,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 314,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,426. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $955.08 million, a PE ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.