$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Visteon reported earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

