-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $2.81 on Monday, reaching $55.40. 143,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

