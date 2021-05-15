-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $2.81 on Monday, reaching $55.40. 143,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.