-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.51). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($12.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

AHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. 15,577,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,919,244. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $286.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

