-$0.49 EPS Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,446.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $29.99. 3,296,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,897. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

