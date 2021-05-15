$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $6,484,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of GMS by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. 153,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. GMS has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 2.09.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.