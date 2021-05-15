$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.61. 1,682,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

